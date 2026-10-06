Daniel Greenfield

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Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
2h

I keep thinking it's finally reached the depth of the ridiculous. Then I read this. Is there anyway for the sane people of Michigan to get rid of her?

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Jack's avatar
Jack
2h

I want to see this justice explain her theory to a free range chimp or two.

https://m.youtube.com/shorts/XBMhHGsvxtM

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