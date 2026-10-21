After years of being told that taking out Iran’s nuclear weapons would lead to WWIII, the Islamic terrorist state turned out to be a paper tiger whose military assets of rockets and drones just proved to be a larger-scale version of its terror proxies in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

Faced with certain defeat in an actual military conflict, Iran turned to the tried-and-true tactics of Somali pirates and its Houthi proxies in Yemen by taking a regional waterway hostage.

Iran’s endgame became obvious when its IRGC terror bosses released a letter to American voters praising “the No Kings rallies that swept across the U.S. last year”, blasting President Trump and urging Americans to vote to “change the makeup of the government” to end the war.

The old joke about the Russians was that their military strategy was to get invaded and wait for winter. The Islamic terrorist strategy is to get invaded and wait for leftists to win elections.

Iran hasn’t just been waiting. In 2020, Iranian hackers tried to hack into election databases and sent out false flag emails to voters in Florida. In 2024, they stole J.D. Vance’s voter file and peddled it to media outlets. Iranian fake news sites bashed Republicans and promoted the Kamala campaign. That’s not even counting active measures like a Trump assassination plot.

Interfering with traffic in the Strait of Hormuz was never going to bring the American economy to its knees, the way that our economic pressure campaign on Iran crushed its economy, and the terrorist regime wouldn’t have bothered if it expected the Democrats to hold the line. The letter to voters, however, reveals that the Iranian strategy is to wait for the Democrats to bail them out.

And there is virtually no discussion of this by the same establishment media and experts who made Russian election interference into the biggest topic in politics between 2016 and 2020, and rolled out mass censorship and government investigations of the opposition over the matter.

The Russians did nothing nearly as blatant as the Iranians have been doing. And, unlike Iran, we were not at war with Russia. Yet the Democrats are not even being asked to disavow the Iranian election interference being conducted on their behalf. There has been no public scrutiny of the Iran Lobby, one of whose prominent members is NIAC, whose PAC, NIAC Action, endorses and fundraises for Democrats, even as the party and its media attack AIPAC.

(Past Iran Lobby endorsees include Rep. Ro Khanna, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Pramila Jayapal: all of whom are Democrats and against the war. Imagine the scrutiny applied to a Russian PAC that funded Republican candidates opposed to the war in Ukraine.)

While Russian propaganda was a fringe on the right, liberal establishment media echoes the most blatant Iranian propaganda, including the IRGC election interference letter.

TIME, for example, broadly recapitulated the letter (and linked to the original), including key pull quotes urging Americans to “wrest control back from corrupt politicians” in a story that offered many criticisms of President Trump, but none of a regime that murdered tens of thousands of its own people. How is this not a case of the media promoting foreign election interference from an enemy state on behalf of its own political party?

The lack of scrutiny of Iran’s election interference is the best evidence of Democrat complicity.

Democrats have opened their party up to election interference from an enemy nation responsible for killing Americans and taking them hostage for nearly 50 years. They have taken money from Iran’s lobby. And the Democrat midterm campaign is based on profiting from the damage that Iran is inflicting on our economy in order to help the party win the midterms.

That reeks of treason in a time of war. And no one has even asked the party to address it.

Worsening the American economy, raising oil prices and adding costs to a whole range of products in the global marketplace were meant to depress President Trump’s approval ratings and increase the chances of a Democrat sweep in the midterms. That’s not a military strategy:, it’s a midterm strategy, and that’s become the hallmark of Muslim terrorist operations.

From Afghanistan to Iraq to Lebanon to Gaza, Muslim terrorist forces have retreated and disrupted, applying just enough pressure to make wars politically unpopular while waiting for an opposition to come to power without committing to military conflicts they were bound to lose. Rather than seeking an immediate battlefield victory, the great error of Hamas on Oct 7, terrorists take people and their economies hostage in order to impose regime change on their foes.

The goal in America, Israel and around the world is to force out center-right political parties that believe in military force and active counterterrorism as a solution and bring to power center-left parties that are antagonistic to the military and police, depend on Muslim votes and are heavily infiltrated by Marxist and other radical movements sympathetic to the Islamic terrorists.

The plan has been working quite well since 9/11. The question is how do we counter it?

One answer, proposed by the Democrats and European left-of-center parties in 2016, called for fighting ‘information warfare’ and maintaining ‘information integrity’ on a national and global scale. Such measures have been the hallmark of totalitarian regimes, and they were used in exactly that way against opposition parties at the height of Russiagate, but perhaps we have no choice but to hold the parties and movements responsible for that moral panic to their own standards now that they are the ones benefiting from enemy election interference.

That would mean prosecuting the outlets receiving hacked Republican materials from Iranian and Qatari operatives and pressuring social media companies to algorithmically restrict the distribution of Iranian disinformation by individuals and media outlets: including the ‘Letter to Americans’ and false claims about American soldiers and Iranian civilian casualties. Nonprofit groups tied to the Soros empire whose key figures had developed ties to Iran would face investigations. So would the politicians who have benefited from Iranian donations.

Democrats and the media can protest these moves, but they gave up the moral authority to do so when they embraced these measures in response to a report secretly financed by the Clinton campaign that falsely accused Trump of being a Russian asset that was then used to launch investigations of Trump and his people, and to censor conservatives across social media.

Russiagate was a lie, but Irangate is all too real. And even if Russiagate had been real, there was no threat to the United States that justified wartime measures such as the abrogation of the First Amendment or government investigations of the political opposition. But we are at war now. And the enemy is basing its wartime strategy on helping Democrats win.

This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.