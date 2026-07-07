Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Jul 7

It is obvious they hate this country and the American people but there are no free handouts in Somalia. Anyone that comes to this country and becomes an American citizen yet demonstrates loyalty to Somalia should have the gift of American citizenship stripped and they should be shipped back to Somalia.

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Gandolf Guerilla's avatar
Gandolf Guerilla
Jul 7

Bcuz they are invaders, not refugees

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