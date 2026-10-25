“You can almost guarantee that every woman that’s in the north of France has probably been raped along the journey. Some of the men too,” UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood admitted on a podcast. “They’ve certainly been abused and threatened.”

If a fellow Muslim woman or girl isn’t safe on a boat full of her own people, what happens to a British woman or girl alone at night in a park or a train station with one of these ‘migrants’?

What the Pakistani Muslim Labour politician put in charge of Britain’s immigration and national security policies didn’t admit was that the majority of those migrants illegally crossing on ‘small boats’ from France to England are from Muslim countries.

In 2025, 77% of ‘small boat’ migrants came from majority Muslim countries. Apart from Ethiopia (which has a 30%+ Muslim colonist population) and Vietnam, the top 10 small migrant invading countries were majority Muslim. And it’s not the Vietnamese in the news over terror and rape.

6 of the top 10 ‘small boat’ invader countries have some level of legal rape, rape is used by the Islamic authorities to punish dissent or used by prominent factions as a weapon of war such as sex slavery. That includes Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan and Yemen. This cultural background undoubtedly plays a role in the crimes committed by migrants on their route.

And the crimes committed by migrants once they enter the UK.

Over the summer, the British government put out flyers and posters aimed at migrants explaining that, “if you have sex with someone without their consent, this is called rape. Rape is a serious crime in the UK. You could go to prison, lose your support and accommodation, and it will affect your asylum claim.”

Local police statistics show high rates of rape by foreign nationals from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq. The populations with high rates of rape also have high rates of migration.

That’s not a coincidence.

Despite that, Labour Home Secretary Mahmood announced a plan to ‘fast track’ the arrival of Afghan and ‘Palestinians’ migrants to the UK. The Pakistani Muslim politician ordered Britons to be “ready and able to welcome those who come here” and “unlock the inherent generosity of this country.” That generosity means bringing more Afghans rapists to attack women in the UK.

Mahmood blames the ubiquity of rape by migrants on “criminal gangs” and “people traffickers”, but it means that at best the other men on the boats are at best complicit in what is happening.

A recent assault on a migrant on a boat by three other migrants had no indication that the perpetrators were gang members. In one of the most notorious cases, an Iraqi migrant raped and strangled to death a fellow Iraqi 16-year-old girl on a boat. This is not just ‘traffickers’: it’s a reflection of an Islamic culture where unprotected women and girls are seen as fair game.

And the wave of sexual assaults by migrants after they arrive in the UK shows it’s not just a few gang members. Some of the worst migrant rapes in the UK this year included numerous Afghan assaults, among the worst of them were two Afghans who only months after invading on a ‘small boat’ kidnapped and raped a 12-year-old girl, strangling her, laughing and taking a video of their victim. There were protests after authorities failed to admit the perpetrators were migrants.

An Iranian teenage invader who raped a 14-year-old girl three weeks after his arrival got no jail time but was told to take classes on “the understanding of consent, boundaries, and victim awareness.” A Kurdish migrant raped a woman only weeks after arriving on a ‘small boat’. Last year, a Syrian migrant assaulted three different women and was given a suspended sentence after he claimed he wasn’t aware his actions were illegal. Such claims are commonplace.

There’s been no evidence that any of these Muslim rapists were ‘human traffickers’.

It’s no coincidence that Afghanistan, a society whose strict Islamic doctrines treat women as subhuman, has produced so many of the rapists or that rape has increased with the mass arrivals of Afghan migrants. Mahmood and the Burnham government want to blame the routine rapes of women and girls on “criminal gangs” in order to present legal mass migration of refugees as an alternative to small boat mass migration, but the problem isn’t the gangs.

The problem is the culture.

The government’s ‘don’t rape’ poster campaign is an inherent admission that migrants aren’t safe and can’t be trusted to even understand basic concepts of right and wrong. When a group of people have to be told that “sex with someone under the age of 16 is a serious crime in the UK”, that is not a “criminal gang” problem: it’s a cultural problem that presents a high risk.

Islam allows adult men to have sex with children as young as 7 years old. Islamic religious authorities believe that a woman who is out in public is guilty of enticing a man, and any rape that occurs is her fault, not that of the rapist. Asking Muslim migrant men to reject this is asking them to reject their own religion. And there is no reason to think that they are about to do that.

The majority of young Muslims in the UK have been polled as preferring Islamic sharia law. Do they in their daily lives actually respect a ban on having sex with children or raping women for any reason other than fear of punishment? Do they believe that Islamic law or British law is more morally right? The problem here isn’t limited to gangs or migrants, it’s a religious issue.

Mahmood has admitted that Muslim women and girls aren’t even safe on boats with Muslim men. How can an entire nation of women and girls be safe with them? The estimated 250,000 women and girls raped and sexually trafficked by Pakistan Muslim sex grooming gangs and the resulting cover-up by Labour authorities including current Prime Minister Burnham and former PM Starmer show that a country full of Muslim migrants is no safer than a boat full of them.

If a Muslim woman isn’t safe on a boat with Muslim men, can any woman be safe with them?

This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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