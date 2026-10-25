Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Chuck Magee's avatar
Chuck Magee
6h

"...affect your asylum claim." Seriously. What are the small boat migrants running from that they require asylum? I'm being rhetorical. Britain, France, Spain...WTF.

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Dani's avatar
Dani
6h

Damn right I’m Islamophobic! As a woman why wouldn’t I be afraid of this “faith”? And as a Jewish woman? Forget it.

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