In 2024, Kamala Harris won 4,835,250 votes in Texas. In 2026, Gina Hinojosa, the gubernatorial candidate from her party, picked up 5,230,929 votes and James Talarico, the Senate candidate, scored 5,445,156 votes.

Where did Texas Democrats find 395,679 more voters than in a presidential election?

In October, Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden announced the big news. Texas had hit a record 19 million registered voters or specifically, 19,041,684 voters.

Not only was Texas up a whopping 17,119,632, nearly 2 million from its 2022 numbers, but there were now 418,000 more voters than there had been in 2024.

That 418,000 increase was all the more amazing since the population of Texas had only increased by 391,243 people from 2024 to 2025 and by 782,486 over those two years.

There was one new voter for less than two new people.

Where were these new voters coming from? The vast majority had come out of Houston, Dallas and Austin, and the surrounding areas, as well as record growth in some border counties.

Hidalgo County, a mostly Latino border county, gained 32,930 people from 2022, but also gained almost 50,000 new voters. Hinojosa picked up over 70% of the vote there.

Brazoria County in the Houston area, where Trump won by 59% and Cruz won by 55%, gained over 26,000 voters, an 11% increase, and went to Talarico by around 8,000 votes and to Hinojosa by around 2,000 votes.

Houston’s Harris County picked up 177,714 voters and went from a 46% Trump to 51% Kamala result in 2024 to a 65% Talarico and 63% Hinojosa blowout. Talarico blew away Kamala’s 802,370 vote total in Harris County by over 100,000 with 907,617 votes and Hinojosa picked up 879,134 votes. How does a Senate candidate get over 100,000 more votes than his party’s presidential nominee just two years ago? It helps to find and register over 177,000 more voters.

Dallas County gained 73,000 new voters and went from a 59% Kamala to 38% Trump split to 72% Talarico and 69% Hinojosa wins. Kamala had scored 497,992 votes there while Talarico got 563,186 votes for a 65,194 vote improvement. In Hays County, voter registrations shot up 21% and the 2024 46% Trump to 52% Kamala split in 2024 turned into a 65% Talarico win.

The same pattern repeats itself across Texas with a massive gain in voter registration that was well ahead of any kind of natural population growth and mostly fed Democratic Party gains.

The media has been talking up a shift in Latino voters driven by a backlash against ICE, but what happened was not so much a shift among Latino voters as a case of finding more voters.

It’s not just that Latino voters cast their ballots for Democrats in Texas, it’s that their voting behavior changed so that accordingto Voto Latino, “68.9% of Latino voters” were “casting their ballots during the early voting period” and a massive primary turnout boost so that “460,438 voted in the Democratic primary: a 149% increase from the 2022 primary.”

That 68.9% is vastly ahead of the state average of 40.5%. And raises major red flags.

If there’s any place to spot fraud, that 68.9% will be the motherlode.

Voto Latino is one of many Democrat Latino voter turnout operations, run by Democrat operatives that function as non-profits and focus on Texas. Mi Familia Vota, another paired C3 and C4 non-profit turnout operation, that invested $22 millioninto the 2026 election, bragged that, “at Mi Familia Vota, we are incredibly proud of the work our organizers, canvassers, volunteers, and community partners accomplished this election cycle” and claimed that, “yesterday’s historic turnout and progressive victories send a clear message: Latino voters delivered a resounding rebuke of the MAGA movement.”

Mi Familia Vota is funded by a complex network of interlinked left-wing foundations and activist groups including familiar names like Tides and Proteus as well as Future Forward: the Democrat Party’s former PAC. Somos Votantes, another PAC, had announced that it was spending $6 million targeting Latino voters in Texas districts where Trump had previously won.

Groups like the Texas Organizing Project do door knocking in Latino areas in Texas. TOP operates as a C4 and C3s, while and also running their own PAC, and getting funding from the Soros network.

The outcome in Texas was the work of a giant political machine in which tax-exempt foundations passed along money to non-profit groups which then funded local non-profit community activist groups: some of which benefit from government funding aimed at helping minorities. Money moved, sometimes illegally, between C3s and C4s and PACs, violating laws against using non-profits for electioneering, while being focused on one thing: registering voters.

How many of those voter registrations were legitimate? How many of those registered were actually citizens? How many local community organizers ensured that they would be getting more grants by finding dead voters or voters who didn’t exist?

Texas has better election security than some states, but over 400,000 new voters being registered is a lot of data and a barrage of early voting may have caught the state unprepared. Many of the new voter registrations came out of urban areas and border counties which were already at a high risk for fraud.

When ‘non-profits’ start throwing around millions of dollars in poor minority areas to find new voters, they will find them one way or another. The underlying problem was allowing non-profits to engage in voter registration so that tax-exempt money was being used to finance a voter turnout machine with the accompanying financial incentives for corruption.

Democrats have always had a straightforward plan to flip Texas, the way that they had flipped California, Minnesota and other states, and that was to import and settle the maximum number of immigrants and minorities, build taxpayer-funded community organizations to serve them, register them to vote and then get their ballots, while removing any kind of election security.

Republicans have been slow to come up with a counter to that. In recent years, they started to fight for voter integrity, but that’s just securing the end of the pipeline while doing nothing about the rest of it. The 2026 elections in Texas showed pretty clearly that wasn’t enough. Elections need ‘end-to-end’ security with clean and verified voting rolls. IDs are a step forward, but the country is also rife with fake IDs and every other illegal alien abuses IDs to be able to work.

And most crucially, voter registration is electioneering and should be treated that way. No non-profits should be allowed to engage in any step in the election process. No one who is not a government employee or government organization should be allowed to take money in exchange for helping to register voters even if they’re just providing ‘information’ about how to register.

Finally, elections aren’t lost at the voting booth, they’re lost at the border. Illegal aliens eventually become legal voters or their kids do. Yesterday’s refugees are tomorrow’s rulers. After seeing what happened in California, many more people in Texas understood the problem.

But not enough. Too many people believed that Texas couldn’t fall the way California did.

2026 should be all the wake-up-call anyone in Texas needs about what to do..

This article previously appeared at the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.