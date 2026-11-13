Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Seeing Through the Keyhole's avatar
Seeing Through the Keyhole
just now

Sam Houston must be spinning in his grave.

Better tear down the Alamo. Texas no longer stands for anything.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
30m

You are an amazing researcher and writer. Thank you for all of your work over many years.

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