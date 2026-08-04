Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
7h

The reconquista of Spain by Islam has began decades ago with the collaboration of the communists and ignorant useful idiots.

If there are any Jews still living in Spain, this is the time to leave

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
3h

leftism always ends in death, poverty, destruction, debt and government exploitation....this is immutable....

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