Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Ric Victor's avatar
Ric Victor
21hEdited

Actually it's Tom's metaphor for insanely greedy vicious plutocrat Hollywood exploiters. So brave of him to brutally expose himself and his co-perpetrators.

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
18h

The Reverend Mullis said way back in the 70s that Hollywood and TV would bring us down to our knees for the devil and I guess he was right.

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