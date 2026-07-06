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larry schneider's avatar
larry schneider
Jul 6

Notably, some not insignificant members of the Democratic Party have stated that they “welcome”’these so-called socialists and communists. I’ll assume that they had these leanings before so it may turn out to be useful that they finally are coming out in the open.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Jul 6

A search of the internet about the DSA:

No billionaires support or fund the national Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organization directly.

As an explicitly anti-capitalist, membership-funded organization, its official platforms actively call to "tax the rich" and eliminate the billionaire class entirely. [1, 2, 3, 4]

However, individual DSA-backed politicians and local candidates have received financial backing from ultra-wealthy progressive megadonors and billionaire heirs. Because DSA members run for public office on the Democratic party ticket, they can accept outside campaign contributions or benefit from independent political action committees (PACs). [2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]

A few notable ultra-wealthy donors who have funded groups supporting DSA-aligned candidates include: [10]

## 1. Liz Simons

* Who she is: A major progressive philanthropist and the billionaire heiress to the late hedge-fund titan Jim Simons.

* The DSA Connection: She contributed $250,000 to New Yorkers for Lower Costs, an independent PAC supporting prominent New York Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani. Her giving network has also funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars into California justice reform PACs that actively backed Los Angeles DSA candidates. [8, 9, 11, 12]

## 2. Patty Quillin

* Who she is: A major donor to progressive causes and the wife of Netflix co-founder and billionaire Reed Hastings.

* The DSA Connection: Quillin is a principal funder of the Smart Justice California Action Fund. Public financial transparency records show this fund has injected heavy financial support into local elections to benefit DSA-endorsed city council and city attorney candidates. [8]

## 3. Tom Preston-Warner

* Who he is: The billionaire co-founder of the software development platform GitHub.

* The DSA Connection: He directly contributed to the primary independent expenditure groups weaponized to boost DSA candidate campaigns in New York City local elections. [9]

## Context on the Controversy

This dynamic has drawn sharp criticism from both sides of the aisle. Conservative outlets frequently point out the paradox of DSA candidates "railing against billionaires" while technically cashing checks from the ultra-wealthy. Meanwhile, strict far-left purists criticize these candidates for breaking from true socialist principles by engaging with billionaire-adjacent funding streams. [4, 5, 6]

[1] [https://www.instagram.com](https://www.instagram.com/p/DXKhqyJAQtI/)

[2] [https://www.npr.org](https://www.npr.org/2026/07/01/nx-s1-5872747/democratic-socialists-are-on-a-winning-streak-heres-what-that-means-for-democrats)

[3] [https://democraticleft.dsausa.org](https://democraticleft.dsausa.org/2026/06/08/taxing-the-rich-means-taking-their-power/)

[4] [https://www.wsws.org](https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/05/16/ipqv-m16.html)

[5] [https://nypost.com](https://nypost.com/2026/02/19/us-news/dsa-candidates-rail-against-billionaires-while-still-cashing-checks-from-the-ultra-rich/)

[6] [https://nypost.com](https://nypost.com/2026/02/19/us-news/dsa-candidates-rail-against-billionaires-while-still-cashing-checks-from-the-ultra-rich/)

[7] [https://www.wunc.org](https://www.wunc.org/2026-07-01/democratic-socialists-are-on-a-winning-streak-heres-what-that-means-for-democrats)

[8] [https://www.yahoo.com](https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/la-socialists-heart-billionaires-004422575.html)

[9] [https://www.youtube.com](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpeWfpn5jb4&t=39)

[10] [https://nypost.com](https://nypost.com/2026/02/19/us-news/dsa-candidates-rail-against-billionaires-while-still-cashing-checks-from-the-ultra-rich/)

[11] [https://www.foxnews.com](https://www.foxnews.com/politics/billionaire-backer-nyc-democratic-socialist-mamdani-funds-controversial-woke-math-program)

[12] [https://www.yahoo.com](https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/la-socialists-heart-billionaires-004422575.html)

The Nazi Party:

They used the word "socialist" to attract working-class voters but ultimately preserved private property and formed tight alliances with wealthy industrialists to build a war economy.

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nazi-party-platform

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