Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Donna Marie's avatar
Donna Marie
6h

100%. I absolutely refuse to fly on any Islamic airlines or visit any Islamic countries. Ever. Why take the chance?

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Daniel ben Noach's avatar
Daniel ben Noach
6h

Bin Laden is on record as saying that Egypt flight 990 was his inspiration for 9/11. And it’s looking like 9/11 was the inspiration for the FlyDubai co-pilot, who wanted to crash into Ben Gurian airport.

I want to know who’s flying any plane I am on.

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