Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1d

Ah, what they should get is a one way ticket out of the US….EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM. Start by shutting down EVERY mosque where they do no worship (because Sharia is not a religion) they plan their takeover.

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Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
1d

The only thing worse than the murderous violence and contrived deceptions of the Islamists is the suicidal empathy of leftist “useful idiots”. After 9/11 and after all we now know that has been proven about Islamic goals and motivations, how can we continue to allow this cancer to metastasize in our country?

Islam is not a religion. It is a political and military organization masquerading as a religion in order to conquer the West and destroy Israel. We need mass deportations, outlawing of Sharia, and the elimination of mosques. If we do not eliminate and eradicate this threat we will doom future generations to enslavement, violence and death as The Caliphate takes over the entire world.

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