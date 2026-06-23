Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
Jun 24

Obama should be in Gitmo along with Ayers and their revolutionary friends . America’s worst mistake was having this terrorist as a two term president . It will take a generation to dig out his followers and cleanse the system .

Reply
Share
1 reply
IsraelActivistCalendar's avatar
IsraelActivistCalendar
Jun 23Edited

Facing Mecca, it is the largest Islamic structure outside of Saudi Arabia:

Reply
Share
3 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture