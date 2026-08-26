Republicans and Democrats used to have a grand tradition of presidential candidates heading up to New Hampshire, putting on LL Bean jackets and trying to talk down to small groups of skeptical senior citizens in diners. It was a stupid way to choose leaders, but, like democracy itself, it was also the least bad option because it forced national candidates to get out of their comfort zones and talk to random people in a state that they would have otherwise ignored.

Then the Democrats decided to run a senile presidential candidate in 2024 and to make sure that he had no possible competition, the DNC conspired to rig the primary calendar by starting the season off with South Carolina: a state whose political virtue was that political boss Rep. James Clyburn could deliver the black vote to anyone dead or alive, or, like Joe Biden, somewhere in between.

The DNC claimed that it was urgent to replace New Hampshire with South Carolina for the sake of diversity, because nothing epitomizes diversity like rigging an election for an old white man.

New Hampshire was ordered to move its primary back. New Hampshire Dems explained that the primary dates were set by state law and that they had to proceed with the primary on the usual schedule. The DNC told Democrats not to vote in the primary and then launched a write-in campaign that Biden somehow won, despite barely being able to remember his name on a good day, testifying to either the complete mindlessness or fraudulence of the party.