On Oct 3, 1789, President George Washington proclaimed that November 26th should be “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God.”

On November 18, 2026, the Boston City Council declared that November 26th should instead be the National Day of Mourning “to challenge the narrative of the 1621 harvest known as Thanksgiving.”

The anti-Thanksgiving resolution comes from Councilor Julia Mejia: a former MTV News reporter who had refused to condemn the Hamas massacres of Jews. Meijia, who is Dominican, claimed that the Pilgrims had been engaging in ‘colonialism.’

And it comes at the behest of United American Indians of New England (UAINE), a radical hate group which has called for releasing cop-killers and abolishing ICE.

UAINE has been dedicated to disrupting Thanksgiving events leading to a 1997 riot in Plymouth during which figures associated with the hate group had been accused of assaulting police officers. The radical organization however had intimidated Plymouth into dropping all charges and offering a six figure payout to “educate people” about American Indian history.

“UAINE said they would return until Plymouth canceled its Thanksgiving celebrations,” Plymouth Police Captain William O’Mara had warned at the time.

Police officers protested the pass given to the rioters.

And UAINE won the right to hold its protests against Thanksgiving without having to get a permit even though every single organization holding public events, including the Thanksgiving parade organizers, have to get a permit. This year, the extremist group is once again outraged because its organizers were asked to get insurance coverage and cover any damages even though these are basic requirements that apply to every group. And UAINE wants to be exempt from them.

The National Day of Mourning marches attract large numbers of radicals to Plymouth brandishing signs telling locals that they are “On Indian Land” and ready to engage in confrontations. Now, the Boston City Council has affirmed its hateful activities.

Mahtowin Munro, a former ACLU employee and co-leader of UAINE, delivered a rant in 2023 at its Thanksgiving hate rally, against the “United States, the unapologetic killer of millions of indigenous, black and other oppressed peoples”, calling for the destruction of Israel after the Oct 7 massacres of Jews and endorsed the killing of Jews claiming that :Palestinians themselves must decide what they want for their future and how they will resist. It is absolutely not for outsiders to decide that for them.:

At a 2018 anti-Thanksgiving hatefest, UAINE’s co-leaders claimed that the Pilgrims had introduced “sexism, racism, anti-lesbian and gay bigotry, jails, and the class system” to America and declared that they “object to the “Pilgrim Progress” parade and to what goes on in Plymouth because they are making millions of tourist dollars every year from the false pilgrim mythology.”

The actual myth is the one being promoted by UAINE and the Boston City Council resolution which bizarrely claims that “tens of thousands of years before European settlers colonized the land that is now known as the United States, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the City of Boston, Indigenous peoples flourished here.”

The Bering land bridge crossing by the Siberian ancestors of American Indians took place somewhere around 12,000 years ago and none of them could have made it to Massachusetts any later than the decline of the Wisconsin Glacier. Some of the oldest Indian archeological sites in Massachusetts are at Bull Brook and date to around that time.

So the Boston City Council resolution is off by tens of thousands of years.

The presumption that any of these ‘Paleoindians’ had anything in common with the latter day tribes encountered by the Indians, or that these in turn had anything in common with the contemporary leftist activists trying to appropriate their legacy, is an even bigger fallacy.

It’s as wrongheaded as assuming that the paleolithic savages drawing cave pictures in France had something meaningful in common with the modern French people because they occupied some of the same geography and may have shared some genetic heritage.

Mahtowin Munro isn’t even claiming to be Wampanoag, the tribe at the center of the Thanksgiving story, she’s Lakota, which means she’s an occupier from South Dakota.

The extent to which the Democrat establishment in Boston, Plymouth and across Massachusetts has embraced the UAINE hate group and has echoed its false claims while promoting its woke agenda of everything from transgenderism to Islamic terrorism, none of which have anything to do with Indian heritage, reveals its hostility towards America.

This year, like every year, the media is already running anti-Thanksgiving articles including a Smithsonian article claiming that the “Thanksgiving myth has done so much damage and harm to the cultural self-esteem of generations of Indian people” and a Parents magazine article that urges harming children by teaching them to hate America by “deconstructing colonization” and urging the “unlearning of American history”.

And that is the larger point.

UAINE is just another vehicle for advancing the destruction of America.

George Washington’s proclamation of Thanksgiving was a prayer of thankfulness for “the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.” Everything the Left does is aimed at the destruction of these two elements, religion and nationhood, under every possible pretext.

The Left hates Thanksgiving because it hates America. And it hates America because it hates Thanksgiving. It will perpetrate any lie, promote any myth and push any hoax to that end.

The power of Thanksgiving is that it enables us to see our lives as a blessing while every leftist lie is aimed at tricking us into believing that it’s a curse brought about by colonialism, slavery, theft, genocide and capitalism that we should be ashamed of. The truth is just the opposite. Every revolutionary leftist regime has lived by nothing but slavery, theft and genocide.

Only Western civilization has offered an alternative to these murderous cycles.

By celebrating Thanksgiving, we are reminded that our nation, even in this, its darkest hour, is a blessing, and that those who seek to destroy it are a curse. Let us be thankful that we are not members of the cursed movement that has nothing to offer except hate and destruction.

Let us be thankful that we can still recognize how much we should be thankful for.

This article previously appeared at the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Thank you for reading.

Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left