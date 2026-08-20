The UN is outraged over events in Cuba. Not at the political repression by the Communist regime, the detention of over 1,200 political prisoners, the arrests of protesters, and the government-backed prostitution of children to foreign tourists, but at the U.S. sanctions which have kept foreign tourists from coming by to molest little kids and spend money.in Cuba.

The Communist regime in Havana is at its weakest in history and may be about to topple so the regime, the UN and Congress Commies have begun trying to fake a ‘Gaza-style’ crisis in Cuba.

Gaza is hot now. That means everyone wants to be the new Gaza. Especially Cuba, whose PR has never been the same since its bearded leader succumbed to socialized medicine, and dreams of mobs smashing up kosher restaurants and hijacking college graduations in its name.

The United Nations Human Rights Council issued a press release by ‘human rights experts’ condemning the United States for maintaining sanctions on Cuba and “urged the international community and civil society to act swiftly to prevent a ‘silent Gaza’ from unfolding on the island.”

Which, if Gaza is anything to go by, means fat people in fake blue press vests doing TikTok videos claiming that they’re about to starve unless Israel or America surrender to them.

The ‘Human Rights Council’ didn’t mention the state of human rights under the Cuban regime, but that’s because Cuba is a member of the Human Rights Council, along with such human rights champions as China, Qatar, and Pakistan, and picked the ‘human rights experts‘.

The experts appear to include Zeina Jallad, the Director of the Palestine Land Studies Center at the American University in Beirut, who had called Hamas a “resistance movement.”

And who better to certify that Cuba is Gaza with fewer mosques and more burritos.

The “silent Gaza” talking point had previously been promoted by four radical leftist members of Congress, Rep. Mark Pocan, Rep. Maxine Dexter, Rep Teresa Leger-Fernndez and Rep. Delia Catalina-Ramrez, who, despite the supposed “collapse of infrastructure” and “fuel shortages” that UN human rights experts were complaining about, were able to fly in and tour Cuba.

“I think Marco Rubio is making this personal and not professional,” Rep. Pocan whined, implying that the son of a Cuban refugee should really not take the dictatorship that destroyed his homeland personally. Rep. Pocan, who had spent much of the last few years defending Hamas-run Gaza from Israeli attacks on the Islamic group, claimed Cuba was a “silent Gaza.”

“There may not be bombings, but there are certainly conditions that prevent people from going about their daily lives. They can’t go to work, they can’t preserve their food, they can’t access medical supplies, or live as they did before,” Rep. Pocan claimed.

How is Cuba like Gaza? They’re both loser terrorist states lying furiously to play the victim.

Much like the actual Gaza, there are luxury hotels and restaurants open and 360,000 tourists have visited the island Including treasonous members of Congress who seemed to have no trouble stopping by, including the previous April visit by Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Jonathan Jackson, Jesse Jackson’s son, who clamored that the “the United States prevented a single drop of oil from entering Cuba for over three months. This is cruel collective punishment—effectively an economic bombing of the infrastructure of the country.”

Maybe there’d be more oil to go around if members of Congress didn’t keep visiting.

Most of those same members of Congress didn’t cry about “collective punishment” when it came to sanctions on Russia. They don’t object to sanctions. They object to sanctions on the Communists and Islamists whom they love.

Rep. Pocan and the rest of the delegation met with Cuban dictator Miguel Daz-Canel, not with the political prisoners imprisoned by the Communist dictatorship they had come to support. If they really cared about the ‘Cuban people’, they would have consented to meet with the families of political prisoners, as actual human rights activists were asking them to do.

Back in America, Rep. Pocan complained that “now they’re calling us Communists. Like, they’ve lost any credibility. They clearly haven’t taken a high school or even a junior high civics class recently, because they don’t understand the definitions of what they’re calling us.”

Perhaps some of the political prisoners of the Communist regime could supplement Pocan’s junior high civics class and explain what Communism is and why he should cut it out.

But instead Pocan and the UN pushed the “Silent Gaza” lie being promoted by the regime.

Both congressional delegations were shown babies on ventilators whose lives were supposedly endangered because of the fuel shortages. Since the regime has more than enough fuel to host 360,000 tourists and squire congressional delegations around Havana, it’s simply a matter of taking some of that fuel and using it to power generators for the babies on ventilators.

If the Communist regime and its glorious socialized medicine program chooses to prioritize showing Rep. Mark Pocan and his fellow travelers a good time over saving the lives of babies, that’s the same decision Hamas made when it took water pipes and turned them into missiles.

Except that it also means that Rep. Pocan has the blood of Cuban babies on his hands.

How many Cuban babies must die so that Rep. Pocan can sleep in an air conditioned room?

After decades of claiming that Cuba’s ‘free health care’ system should be a model for America, socialists have come full circle and are complaining that we’re destroying its health care system.

“Cuba created a free, universal healthcare system that millions of Cubans and others around the world have come to expect and depend on,” Rep. Maxine Dexter ranted. “Today that system is buckling under sanctions that the White House has unleashed on the Cuban people.”

The system was ‘buckling’ long ago because it was always a lie. A survey from last spring found that “only 3% of respondents were able to obtain medications from pharmacies without difficulty; 13% could not access them due to shortages and 12% because of their cost.”

Medicines aren’t actually free in Cuba, they’re subsidized and there have been medication shortages going back decades. Most Cubans buy medications on the black market. A Washington Post article from 1998 described surgeons reusing disposable gloves and pharmacies that can’t even keep sanitary napkins in stock, let alone needed medications.

The media fashionably blamed this on the sanctions, but the problem isn’t sanctions, it’s Communism. That same article described how doctors were leaving because they were being paid the equivalent of $20 a month. The regime then took to enslaving doctors and selling them to Marxist regimes in Latin America and the media complained when they fled to the U.S.

It’s a mystery why there’s a shortage of doctors in Cuba. Must be those yankee sanctions.

The best evidence that sanctions are a red herring is that Venezuela’s health care and food supply system underwent a similar collapse without any sanctions. But blaming sanctions allows leftists to divert the blame from Communism while trying to salvage the Communist regime.

American lefties liked claiming that Cuba proved socialism works when all it ever proved was that being a small Communist country subsidized by Mother Russia, a big Communist country, worked. Then the Communists in Moscow ran out of other people’s money and the Communists in Havana ran out of rubles. Castoites staged a takeover in Venezuela, exhausted its oil wealth and bankrupted the formerly wealthy nation which then had to turn to selling drugs to America.

Obama temporarily bailed out Cuba, but then Trump came in, shut the door and it’s genocide.

Now all that’s left is to wail that Cuba is the new Gaza where, as the UN human rights experts picked by Cuba complain, there are “reports of uncollected waste piling up in parts of Havana.”

Maybe the UN’s human rights experts can come by and pick it up.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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