Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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The Innovation Attorney's avatar
The Innovation Attorney
13h

It’s all been so sad after Che’s vacation in Bolivian went south.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
11h

Don't you think that it's time for the US to shut down this abomination stuck in the middle of NYC?

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