“A Muslim Texan sought to find his place in the party at the state GOP convention. He left in tears,” Houston’s PBS station reported.

“They’re Conservative, Vote Republican, and Love America. The Texas GOP Wants Them to Leave,” a Texas Monthly story complained.

The story of how the supposed “patriotic” Republican Muslims were being kicked out made the rounds of the media.

There was one little problem. None of it was true.

According to the Texas Monthly story, Tarek Hussein is a Republican who believes in “liberty, freedom, and small government” and saw the convention as a “a terrifying sign of where his once-beloved party is heading”.

FEC donations however show that Hussein contributed to the political campaigns of Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Al Green, Rana Abdelhamid, Rep. Shri Thanedar, Sri Kulkarni, and even further leftists like Pervez Agwan, along with Keith X. Ellison. They all have something in common and it isn’t “liberty, freedom and small government”.

Hussein had also donated to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, as well as Cynthia McKinney’s campaign and Lyndon LaRouche’s campaign. FEC records show him making periodic donations to the RNC and Republican committees, a useful way to build influence in the party, but his last recorded FEC donation to a Republican candidate was back in 2012.

This shouldn’t be too surprising because Hussein, an Egyptian immigrant and Islamist activist, is actually the co-founder of the Houston branch of CAIR. While media accounts misleadingly describe CAIR as a “civil rights group”, it’s actually an unindicted coconspirator in funding Islamic terrorists, and publicly supported the Hamas attacks of Oct 7 and other terrorists.

According to Texas Monthly, Hussein was joined by his son who, “like his father, Mohamed Hussein is a sterling Republican.” Just as ‘sterling’ since the only individual FEC donations showing up for Mohamed Hussein are to Rep. Al Green and Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign in Michigan. There are also five unnamed ActBlue donations and two WinRed ones.

Texas Monthly, Texas Tribune and the rest of the media that picked up the story could have done the same 5 minute FEC search, but that would have ruined their false narrative.

The Texas Tribune also profiled the supposed agony of a Muslim husband and wife, Amjad Muhtaseb and Samar Halabi, who were at the GOP convention as delegates and claimed to be Republicans and conservatives.

“We believe in Adam and Eve,” Amjad Muhtaseb claimed. “We don’t believe in this, multiple gender. We don’t drink. We don’t gamble. We are against pornography.” They supposedly ‘hope to bring more Muslims into the Republican Party.’

The only FEC donations for a man of that name are to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Harris County Democratic Party, ActBlue and a Democrat candidate.

Only afterwards does the Texas Tribune story mention that Muhtaseb heads the Houston branch of the Muslim American Society. The MAS emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood, the parent organization of Hamas and Al Qaeda, and is an organization with destructive ambitions.

The actual buried lede is that officials from Islamist groups that have terrorist connections attended the Texas GOP convention and there were calls to kick them out. Despite headlines and stories claiming that they were “patriotic”, “sterling Republicans” and “love America”, they have mostly donated to Democrat candidates and especially to Islamist political candidates.

These activists managed to get into a Republican convention and then staged tearful confrontations, hysterical outbursts and claims of victimhood that the media then ate up while failing to report that the activists were leaders of hate groups and aligned with the Democrats.

The media in this case is the Texas Tribune, a left-wing agitprop site funded by the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation and other lefty groups, whose former reporter Robert Downen, “a reporter covering democracy and the threats to it, including extremism, disinformation and conspiracies”, seeded the same fake news into Texas Monthly.

But there are some questions here that serious reporters might have wanted to ask. The Texas Monthly profile of Tarek Hussein claims that “in 1992, the Egyptian-born physical therapist left a job teaching kinesiology at the prestigious Cairo University to move to Texas with his wife.”

The donations for Tarek and Mohamed appear to be associated with a home health care company known as ‘All About Home Care’. Tarek, who claims to have a BA and PhD in physical therapy from Cairo was also listed as the CEO of something called “Luxur Health Services” that also provides home care, occupational therapy and skilled nursing. Another record suggests that he’s also the CEO of All Health Services, which has a different address and phone number.

That’s a lot of hats for one man to wear.

When Tarek Hussein isn’t involved in his multiple health care companies, in his role in CAIR or in trolling the GOP convention, he’s a preacher at the Islamic Society of Greater Houston, a co-founder of Iman Academy and the Clear Lake Islamic Center where the imam had hailed the Oct 7 attacks and mourned the death of a Hamas leader.

The Clear Lake Islamic Center has been the subject of controversy because of its support for terrorism and government funding. The Islamic Society of Greater Houston network of mosques had been attended by New Orleans Car Jihad terrorist Shamsud Din Jabbar who killed 14 people and wounded 27 in his New Year’s terrorist attack. The imam at the mosque had described non-Muslims as “worse than animals.”

Attendees at the GOP convention who were ambushed by Hussein and other Islamists occupying parts of Texas might have asked them about these hateful views, and perhaps they did, but the same media that pretended the Islamists who donate to Democrats were really “sterling Republicans”, would have lied about it anyway.

As a paper presented by Tarek Hussein to The Assembly of Muslim Jurists in America at their Imam’s Conference in Dallas stated, Hussein’s mission is “to promote justice, understanding, and Islamic values in American society.” The incident at the GOP convention once again showed how those values interact with American society. And the price we pay for those values.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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