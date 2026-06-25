Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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TJ Jackson's avatar
TJ Jackson
Jul 3

Outstanding work sir.

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Texxun's avatar
Texxun
Jun 25

Great article. Texas Tribune (based in lefty Austin) and Texas Monthly went nuts a long time ago.

Thanks.

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