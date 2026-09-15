Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Trick Henry's avatar
Trick Henry
17h

California is a perfect example of why American states should return to a strong form of federalism. It's becoming a see-saw, and waste of time for deep blue states, and deep red states, to try and reconcile their forms of governance. Red states are miserable under blue federal rule, and blue states are equally miserable under red federal rule. There is less and less diplomacy and compromise. California should return to a de facto republic. I think it is coming.

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davey
17h

The obvious types of American fascists are dealt with on the air and in the press. These demagogues and stooges are fronts for others. Dangerous as these people may be, they are not so significant as thousands of other people who have never been mentioned. The really dangerous American fascists are not those who are hooked up directly or indirectly with the Axis. The FBI has its finger on those. The dangerous American fascist is the man who wants to do in the United States in an American way what Hitler did in Germany in a Prussian way. The American fascist would prefer not to use violence. His method is to poison the channels of public information. With a fascist the problem is never how best to present the truth to the public but how best to use the news to deceive the public into giving the fascist and his group more money or more power.

-- wallace, 1944, nyt

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