On the prior anniversary of the Islamic terrorist attacks of September 11, Rep. Lateefah Simon, the 4th Muslim in Congress, joined the prior 3 Muslims, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Andre Carson, in sponsoring a resolution calling for reparations to Muslims for 9/11.

The resolution claimed that “in the aftermath of September 11, 2001, individuals experienced hate and were targeted by the government on account of their faith, race, national origin and immigration status” and called for “various forms of relief to support those affected.”

The resolution demanded that America acknowledge the “climate of hate” suffered by Muslims, create a commission to work with Islamist groups to dismantle national security, allocate funds to Islamist groups, create “alternatives to law enforcement” to work in Muslim communities and use the National Institutes of Health to study the “impact of hate” on the health of Muslims the way that the health of NYPD and FDNY heroes had been studied after the 9/11 attacks.

It had been a quick start by Rep. Lateefah Simon, who bragged about being the ‘First Muslim Congresswoman in California’ after she had been endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace the former Rep. Barbara Lee who had gone on to become the mayor of Oakland. In a short time, Rep. Simon managed to vote against listing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism, falsely accused Israel of “genocide”, voted to cut off aid, signed a letter claiming that criticism of Zohran Mamdani was ‘Islamophobic’ and condemned President Trump for cracking down on Antifa.

But she will soon be joined by Rep Aisha Wahab, California’s second Muslim congresswoman, who has already proposed opening diplomatic relations with the Taliban. Wahab was supported by Islamist groups in the election to replace Rep. Eric Swalwell and her call for relations with the Taliban is being viewed by some critics as a payback to the terror-linked groups that backed her.

Rep. Aisha Wahab had targeted both Hindus and Jews, introducing hostile state legislation against Hindus that many in the Indian-American community described as bigoted, and falsely accused Israel of ‘genocide’ for fighting back against Islamic terrorism after the Muslim massacres of Oct 7. Both Hindus and Jews have been longtime targets of Muslim Supremacist groups and some of them jumped in to smear Hindu criticism of Wahab’s hate as ‘Islamophobic’.

Wahab spent much of her political career crying ‘Islamophobia’. When she ran for a city council seat in the Bay Area, Wahab claimed that she was being targeted because she was an Afghan Muslim “There is no Afghan elected official in the entire United States. We are cracking that ceiling of acceptance,” Wahab had whined in 2018, claiming that she was getting ‘racist’ emails asking, “Do you want to live by Sharia law” and inquiring “if I took money from ISIS”.

While there’s no evidence that Rep. Wahab took money from ISIS, she was backed by CAIR Action, an arm of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) which was named as an unindicted terrorist funding co-conspirator, and which ran phone banking for her together with CAIR’s Unity & Justice Fund PAC. CAIR’s leader had celebrated the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas and government exhibits revealed ties between Hamas front groups and CAIR. CAIR has been listed as a terrorist organization by two states. That’s not all that far from taking ISIS money.

(CAIR also expressed support for Rep. Simon. The unindicted terrorist co-conspirator was one of the backers of Simon’s Muslim Reparations for 9/11 bill and might have benefited from it.)

And as for Sharia law, Rep. Wahab’s only notable legislative achievement was co-authoring a bill to add two Muslim holidays to the state calendar, and close public schools and colleges on those days, and teach children about “the history, cultural traditions, and civic significance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha”, Muslim holidays, violating the separation of mosque and state.

This Islamic intrusion into the public square and the educational system is what Islamists want.

After her racist bill targeting Hindus, Wahab once again played the victim, complaining, “my last name is Wahab, so they love to tie it to Wahhabism, or call me a jihadist or a Talibani. Basically, every racial slur and dog whistle.” Now, Rep. Wahab is under fire for advocating for the Taliban.

Prominent figures in the Afghan diaspora have called out Wahab’s proposal for maintaining diplomatic relations with the Taliban. “We, members of the Afghanistan-American diaspora residing in California’s 14th Congressional District and beyond, unequivocally condemn the recent statements made by congresswoman Aisha Wahab regarding the normalization of the Taliban regime,” a community statement read.

“Aisha Wahab was adopted and raised by Tawab Wahab, a fascist who believes in the ethnic supremacy of the terrorist Taliban,” Yusuf D. Naza, the CEO of the Massoud Foundation, tweeted. “Given this context, it is clear why Wahab, who shares the ethnicity of the Taliban, is, on her first day on the job, advocating for Taliban terrorists who share her ancestry against the multi-ethnic resistance.”

How does California happen to not only have two Muslim congresswomen, but two who are supportive of the worst kinds of Islamic Supremacism? Even though Muslims only make up 1% of California’s population, they control four times their actual representation in California’s congressional delegation. That’s not an organic development, but takes a lot of money.

While anyone can run for office, some are asking why the Muslim congresswomen from California stand up for the Taliban, Hamas and Iran rather than with America. And it also raises the question of whether the rise of Rep. Simon and Wahab is natural or reflects the role of radical leftists and Islamists in moving their allies into public office in support of terrorism.

Rep. Lateefah Simon has built a media image of being a product of oppression and segregation, in reality the former non-profit executive who was pulling in six figures was one of the most politically connected and privileged figures in the Bay Area with ties to Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Ford Foundation and megadonors in the wealthy area.

Simon had been mentored by Kamala Harris and had played leading roles at radical foundations for some of the biggest Democrat megadonors in the state, including the Meadow Fund, founded by Patty Quillin, the pro-crime wife of billionaire Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and the Akonadi Foundation of Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney, also pro-crime megadonors, who together with Quillin had become radical kingmakers in California Democratic political circles.

Both couples had pumped millions into Kamala’s campaigns. Hastings had donated $3 million to the effort to keep Newsom in office while Jordan had been the third biggest donor to the campaign. Little wonder then that Newsom had appointed Simon to a disastrous tenure heading BART, San Francisco’s public transportation system, where she tried to remove police from the trains in the face of a wave of crime and violence, and falsely accused the rest of the board of racism for trying to protect the public from her radical ‘police defunding’ agenda.

Simon was temporarily removed from the BART board after she turned out not to be living in the district, but the radical activist claimed that she had been “receiving multiple threats due to my work on police reform” and after threats from multiple state officials, including Rep. Mia Bonta, the wife of Attorney General Rob Bonta, the BART board illegally agreed to reinstate her.

That’s why Rep. Simon could brag about raising $300,000 in just one month, package endorsements from Gov. Newsom, raise $1.4 million in total campaign cash and declare in her campaign video that her district was “the birthplace of the Black Panther Party.”

In Congress, Rep. Simon has introduced a bill to defund transit police across the country. After just joining the House, while barely knowing how to even cast a vote, the Democratic House leadership made her a deputy whip for policy reflecting not her talents, but the power of her political backers who donate millions to politicians and whose foundations wield billions.

The rise of Rep. Lateefah Simon and Rep. Aisha Wahab, two Muslim congresswomen in a state with only a 1% Muslim population, isn’t natural or organic, it’s the work of wealthy radicals and Islamists who are hostile to the United States of America and friendly to Islamic Supremacists.

That’s why Rep. Simon, out of the gate, wanted America to pay reparations for 9/11 to Muslims and it’s why Rep. Aisha Wahab came out after her election advocating for ties to the Taliban.

While California’s political elite corruptly gerrymander to eliminate the political opposition, they collude to send supporters of the worst kinds of Islamic violence and oppression to Congress.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.