Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Jules's avatar
Jules
14h

And yet, the Left and the Right too go so hard against AIPAC and Jews and talk about their “dual-loyalty.” These women don’t even pretend to have any interests that AREN’T connected Islam. “Alternatives to police.” This is absolutely a horrifying article. This has to stop.

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Tina Carter's avatar
Tina Carter
14h

Can we please force California to secede??

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