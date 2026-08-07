Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
10h

Certainly the Vatican walled city has room for these military aged male rabble rousing muslims.

Tent city on Vatican Square ringed with PortaPotty architecture in Gay Pride colors?

Reply
Share
Paterignotus's avatar
Paterignotus
9h

As a Catholic, I feel only shame and despondency. The hierarchy are no different than politicians.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Greenfield · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture