Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Pam Pasake's avatar
Pam Pasake
11h

There is no question that we have complicit Jews who have no humanity amongst them. They ally with anyone who will reinforce their suicidal self-hatred. Even more detested than the strong Jew, a capitulant Jew is more despised.

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The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
11h

Actually, usually the first to be killed are the collaborators.

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