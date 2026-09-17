After horrifying images of Muslim migrants who had invaded the Spanish North African territory of Ceuta killing a baby dolphin went viral, animal rights activists rallied to their defense.

“The party rejects the instrumentalization of the suffering of a people or of its animals to foment hatred,” Spain’s Partido Animalista (PACMA) party declared. The party whose former name was the ‘Animalist Party Against the Mistreatment of Animals’, was willing to defend animal abusers as long as it advanced the greater cause of Muslim migrants invading Europe.

But that makes PACMA no different than the feminists and gay rights groups advocating for Muslim invaders to enter Europe. Baby dolphins, once the most ironic image of beleaguered animals on whose behalf environmentalists once rallied in the streets, demanding the dismantling of modern industries, and the end of tuna fishing, are now just another sacrifice.

As the siege of Ceuta continues, more images continue to emerge of the animal cruelty that typifies Islamic culture. Beyond the scenes of Muslim migrants beating a baby dolphin to death with a stick, there are more scenes of animals from house pets to geese to an octopus being killed by laughing Muslim mobs demonstrating their control over the beaches of Spain.

Local animal welfare groups report that dogs and cats have been disappearing, seagulls once plentiful on the beaches seem to be absent La Gaceta reports that the bodies of numerous mutilated cats have been turning up “missing half their bodies or pierced with an awl, as well as abused cats”. Islamic scripture is particularly negatively disposed towards dogs, the best friend of civilized man, however cruelty to a wide range of animals has become commonplace in Muslim societies whether these animals are considered ‘clean’ or ‘unclean’.

Unlike geese and seagulls which are being eaten by the invaders, cats appear to be taken and tortured for sport by Muslim migrants who may have anticipated inflicting their cruelty on the local population in Ceuta only to find them barred in their homes and are torturing cats instead.

Some local workers report that the migrants “kill them for pleasure.”

While some social media reports claim that the migrants have been eating cats, doing so would be a violation of Islamic law. The killing of cats appears to be purely malicious.

But what is truly revealing beyond the savage cruelty is the willingness of animal rights activists and leftists to excuse it.

“We shouldn’t focus on the dolphin when people are starving,” a Spanish TV hostess insisted, and “must focus on the migrants” who are only trying to survive. “Of course I love marine life, I’m passionate about dolphins… but focusing on the dolphin when there are people starving kids on the streets is just misplaced.”

In reality, the invading migrants are not starving, nor as she falsely claimed, dying of thirst.

“They’re not hungry, I can tell you that, because they’re fed every day,” a cleaning worker said.

Starving people don’t have the energy to parade around a baby dolphin for the cameras on their $900 iPhones for half an hour before finally killing it.

The dolphins, the cats and dogs, and other animals, wild and domestic, join the long list of causes that leftists pretended to care about before they stopped pretending to care about them, like the working class, women, gay people, Jews, unions, and the environment in general.

Why is the cause of Muslim migrants more important than that of everything else? It’s not.

The reason why the cause of importing invaders into America, Europe and the rest of the free world tops all others is because the real agenda isn’t protecting any single groups, but using them as weapons to destroy capitalism, the middle class and the identity of western civilization.

That is the only way to ensure the completion of the radical revolutions of over two centuries.

Everything else is simply a means to that end. Leftists don’t protest about the environment because they care about whales, dolphins, trees or the planet, but because it’s a means of destroying free enterprise and the middle class. The moment that they discover a better weapon than the environment to enable their revolutionary cause, the dolphins can all go hang.

That is what we’re seeing in Ceuta.

The same cause for which leftists in recent years vandalized cars, paintings and statues across America and Europe, the one which they claimed threatens the survival of the planet, stops mattering the moment that a horde of Muslim migrants storm their way onto Spanish soil.

If environmentalists really cared about the planet, they would be fighting against mass migration. Mass migration to America under the Biden administration by around 11 million migrants led to the emission of a grand total of between 2,200,000 and 11,000,000 million metric tons of CO₂. The drop in mass migration between 2023 and 2025 amounts to a net carbon savings of between 271,245 and 2,260,375 metric tons of CO2. It would take over 21 square miles or 13,980 acres of utility-scale solar panels to achieve the same effect. We would have to cover the entire island of Manhattan or 10,575 football fields with solar panels to achieve the same carbon reduction that Trump’s deportations did.

Are environmentalists celebrating that Trump saved the planet? Of course not. They want open borders. And they want them because they’re a tool for bringing America to its knees.

Leftists don’t want to ‘save the whales’, they want to destroy America and Europe.

The same radicals who vandalized art museums for the environment are now okay with Muslim migrants killing baby dolphins because the issue was never the issue… the issue is destroying western civilization.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

And click here to support my work with a donation.

Thank you for reading.

Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.