Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Ken Price, Ph.D.'s avatar
Ken Price, Ph.D.
1d

Daniel always reports stories that other media don’t. He’s a gem - and one of my heroes.

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Buster Voodoo's avatar
Buster Voodoo
1d

And Post-America still giddily spreads her legs in anticipation of an absolute Third World takeover of North America.

Remember the Alamo, soon to be an Islamic Center?

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