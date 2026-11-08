Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5h

What a slap in Americas face to even have this POPig shit in our Country.

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Bill's avatar
Bill
2h

It seems to me that none of this information, corroborated or not, would have deterred those voting in a mad rush against and away from anything related to Trump, (including a large portion of the self-identified Jewish electorate), from voting for their own eventual suicide. That is democracy in action.

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