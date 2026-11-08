Abdul El-Sayed’s mother and uncle worked for an Islamic charity accused of funding Osama bin Laden, Al Qaeda and Hamas, while his father and father-in-law sat on the board of another Islamic charity that had been accused of funding Hamas and ISIS.

El-Sayed’s father and father-in-law more recently served on the board of Life for Relief and Development which had been raided a decade and a half earlier prior, and according to the New York Post, citing law enforcement sources, it was suspected of giving “millions to a group the FBI identified as Hamas’ Jordanian operation” and “suspected of funding al Qaeda insurgents in Iraq.”

Al Qaeda in Iraq would eventually become ISIS.

Life for Relief and Development had been linked to the Iraqi branch of the Muslim Brotherhood whose political organization called itself the Islamic Party of Iraq (IIP). The IIP had operated a covert Brotherhood presence in Iraq under Saddam Hussein funded by Muslims in the United States and had refused to back regime change in Iraq. Its relationship with Al Qaeda fell apart, but the IIP was accused of backing terrorism through the Islamic Army and parts of that Jihadist group later joined ISIS.

Abdul El-Sayed’s mother and uncle worked with the Islamic American Relief Agency whose parent organization, the Islamic Africa Relief Agency, mixed funds with Osama bin Laden’s Afghan Services Bureau network which he used to finance his campaign before Al Qaeda.

In 2004, the Treasury Department designated the IARA and the Islamic American Relief Agency as part of a terrorist network that provided support for Osama bin Laden, al Qaeda and the Taliban. Unlike El-Sayed’s father, El-Sayed’s mother was actually working for the organization when the FBI raided it and was interviewed while denying all charges.

Media fact checkers falsely claimed that she was a nurse and had nothing to do with the financial side, but exhibits in the federal case uncovered by the Midwesterner show references El-Sayed’s mother “14 times, documenting participation in eight wire transfers” including dealings with Khalid Al-Sudani who was listed later as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The Afghan Services Bureau had set up its operation in America through the Al-Kifah Refugee Center which funneled money from America to Afghanistan and whose members carried out the World Trade Center bombing. The Bureau used the Muslim Brotherhood networks set up by early Muslim immigrants who had found lucrative work in this country as doctors and engineers.

Muslim Brotherhood members set up and ran charities that also doubled as terrorist financing groups. The IARA even contrived to get millions from USAID while buying a satellite phone for an Al Qaeda leader, but more money allegedly came from the Islamic Society of North America, founded by Brotherhood members, and the IARA had been reportedly incorporated by the head of the American Muslim Council that had been “founded by Al Qaeda financier and self-identified Muslim Brotherhood member Abdurrahman Alamoudi.” Alamoudi had also been a former MSA president.

The links between the Muslim Brotherhood and Al Qaeda meant that activists with the Brotherhood aided Al Qaeda through terror charities and political activism.

El-Sayed’s sister bragged that “my family has long been Muslim Brotherhood” and mentioned that, “I have had family jailed for being a part of it.” The Muslim Brotherhood claims to be a political organization, but has spawned Islamic terror groups including Al Qaeda and Hamas.

“We were hoping to establish an Islamic state anywhere,” Jamal Khashoggi, a Qatari operative killed while trying to stage an Islamist coup in Saudi Arabia, wrote about his time with Osama bin Laden in the Muslim Brotherhood. “We believed that the first one would lead to another, and that would have a domino effect which could reverse the history of mankind.”

Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s successor as head of Al Qaeda, joined the Muslim Brotherhood as a teenager and headed the Egyptian Islamic Jihad, a Brotherhood splinter group, and eventually merged it with Al Qaeda.

The Muslim Students Association (MSA), the Muslim Brotherhood’s main campus recruiting arm in America, also served as a recruiting arm for Al Qaeda.

Both Abdul El-Sayed and his wife were MSA leaders. MSA presidents and key figures went on to leadership roles in American politics or in Al Qaeda including Wa’el Hamza Julaidan, a co-founder of Al Qaeda and the former MSA president at the University of Arizona, and Anwar Al-Awlaki, who headed the MSA at Colorado State before heading Al Qaeda in Yemen.

Politics or Jihad were just one of two roads that an MSA leader groomed by the Islamist movement might take. And one did not necessarily preclude the other.

Abdul El-Sayed, despite his denials, came out of a Muslim Brotherhood family, played a leading role in a Muslim Brotherhood organization, married into another Muslim Brotherhood family, and both families had been involved in the networks of Islamic charities that came under close scrutiny in the years after September 11.

The Brotherhood’s organizations in the United States have claimed that organizations like Life for Relief and Development and the Islamic American Relief Agency were wrongly targeted by ‘Islamophobes’ as part of the ‘War on Terror’ after the Islamic terror attacks of September 11.

But these groups had begun to be scrutinized after the embassy bombings by Al Qaeda in 1998 that were organized by Osama bin Laden out of Sudan. It was Bill Clinton’s counterterrorism guru, Richard A. Clarke, who had urged more oversight of the IARA, and the Democrats, before the party was overrun by Islamists like El-Sayed and his allies, had begun implementing a counterterrorism agenda at a time when many Islamists were backing the GOP. That’s why the congressman convicted in the IARA case was former Rep. Mark Siljander, a GOPer, and why disastrous interventions in Somalia and Iraq demanded by wealthy Somali and Shiite Iraqi special interests in the United States had taken place under the George H. W. Bush administration.

The El-Sayed family was fairly typical of the Islamist clans that set up their operations in the United States. They are not ‘progressives’ or ‘leftists’, but follow the Brotherhood approach of mouthing social justice rhetoric while prioritizing their global religious war… including in Gaza.

That was why El-Sayed joined the ‘Uncommitted’ movement to pressure Kamala and the Democrats to choose Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood’s terror arm in Gaza, over Israel.

The networks of Islamic charities set up in the United States moved money to Islamic terror groups in Afghanistan, Jordan, and Iraq because they never saw themselves as Americans, but members of a larger Islamic Ummah for whom the United States was another battleground.

Running for office or funding Al Qaeda are just two jihads with the same ultimate purpose: the corruption, subversion and destruction of the United States and of all non-Muslim nations.