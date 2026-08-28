After winning the Michigan Senate Democrat primary by falsely accusing his opponent of working for Israel, Abdul El-Sayed headed for a Pakistan Independence Day celebration.

At the Pakistan Association of America, El-Sayed spoke out for ousted Pakistani dictator Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan notorious for his persecution of Christians and for harboring Osama bin Laden.

The PAA had formerly been headed by Asad Malik who appears to have met in person with Khan and who also served as a board member at the Pakistani American Public Affairs Committee (PAKPAC): not to be confused with the American-Pakistani Political Action Committee (APPAC) which was later tied to extensive health care fraud in New York. PAKPAC endorsed Abdul El-Sayed and a PAKPAC fundraising event for the Islamist candidate set contribution levels up to $3,500 while keeping the location secret until the money was given.

(Last year, Malik was accused of sexual harassment by an employee who was then fired.)

PAKPAC vocally lobbied the Biden administration to help ousted dictator Imran Khan. It referred to a letter on behalf of the Islamic terrorist sympathizer signed by 60 members of Congress, including AOC, Rep. Ro Khanna, Rep. Jamie Raskin, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling Khan a “political prisoner”. Khan had hailed the Taliban takeover of Kabul as “breaking the chains of slavery” and described Osama bin Laden as a “martyr”.

This raises serious questions about congressional ties to a regime that harbored Osama. And Abdul El-Sayed’s appearance at the Pakistani event did nothing to relieve those concerns.

At the Pakistan celebration, Abdul El-Sayed complained about Egypt’s government, resented by Islamists for its suppression of the Muslim Brotherhood, the parent organization of both Al Qaeda and Hamas, and then murmured that “whatever one feels about the former prime minister of Pakistan”, democracy was not being allowed to operate in the Muslim country.

Why was Abdul El-Sayed so reluctant to name Imran Khan and so ambiguous about defending the Islamist politician who has become a cause celebre for Pakistani Islamists in America?

After the United States tracked down Osama bin Laden being harbored in a Pakistani military town and killed him, Khan had complained that “we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden, martyred him.”

The Pakistani legislature called the raid an attack on Pakistan and the commission looking into it ordered that charges of treason be filed against Dr. Shakeel Afridi, who had helped the CIA look for the Al Qaeda leader. Imran Khan defended the move, telling FOX News that “this is a very emotive issue, because Shakeel Afridi in Pakistan is considered a spy.”

There were reports that Pakistan had offered to trade the doctor for ‘Lady Al Qaeda’, Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani Muslim aiding Al Qaeda in America. Khan’s PTI party had urged “best efforts to bring prisoners like Dr. Afia Siddiqui and others back to Pakistan.”

Pakistani Islamists in America have continued to rally for Imran Khan and have been spreading money and influence around, including in Congress and to social media influencers, to stir up support for the Islamist butcher. For example, a conservative media outlet published an op-ed headlined, “Want to protect Pakistan’s Christians? Stand up for an imprisoned Muslim leader.”

The best way to protect Pakistani Christians would be to keep Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan locked up.

Under Khan, Christians were assaulted and killed, accused of blasphemy against Mohammed, arrested and imprisoned. Khan’s government had reached an initial deal with Islamists not to free Asia Bibi: a Christian woman accused of blasphemy when Muslims refused to drink water that had been touched by a Christian. Under Khan’s brutal regime, thousands of Christian women and girls were kidnapped and forcibly ‘married’ to Muslim men.

This is the Pakistani regime that Abdul El-Sayed claimed represented real democracy.

But that’s not too surprising considering Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed’s own background. El-Sayed’s mother worked for a group that provided support to Osama bin Laden, Al Qaeda and Hamas. One of El-Sayed’s big backers is Mohamed Soltan, the son of a leading Muslim Brotherhood figure, who had been sentenced to life in prison over the Brotherhood, the political arm of a global terror movement that Abdul El-Sayed had publicly supported in his own writings.

Abdul El-Sayed had defended the prospect of a Muslim Brotherhood takeover and a name matching his had been appended to a petition calling for a political purge by the Brotherhood.

After El-Sayed’s upholding of Sharia Islamic law in America and his planned attendance at the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) conference where participants included unindicted terrorism co–conspirators and figures calling for an Islamic takeover of America, El-Sayed’s latest advocacy for Islamists in Egypt and Pakistan raises new red flags for civil rights activists worried about the Islamization of Michigan and of the United States of America.

“If only Muslims were clever politically, they could take over the United States and replace its constitutional government with a caliphate,” Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the World Trade Center bombing and official of the ISNA conference that El-Sayed will be attending, had claimed. “Take my word, if eight million Muslims unite in America, the country will come to us.”

Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed’s support for Islamists around the world, including the dictator who harbored Osama bin Laden, will be the music to the ears of his supporters in separatist Islamic enclaves in Michigan like Dearborn and Hamtramck, where the entire city council is Muslim, but may not play as well with the majority of non-Muslim Democrats who had rejected him in the primary. The question is whether infusions of cash from Islamist lobbies and PACs will be enough to help turn out the Muslim bloc vote and swamp the American vote in Michigan.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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