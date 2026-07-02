Ever since Sen. Bernie Sanders was propped up as the face of the new socialist takeover of the party, Democrats insisted that this was “democratic socialism” and different from Marxism, Communism or any totalitarian socialist movement. Now that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have taken over the mayorships of New York City, Seattle, D.C. and possibly L.A., and are embedding their members in Congress, Dems are still playing defense.

“These are not social democrats. These are hardcore, godless communists,” President Trump warned at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event, calling the rise of Communists and the DSA takeover of the Democrats, “the most serious threat to our country since its existence.”

CNN rushed to deny that, with anchorwoman Kaitlin Collins insisting that “socialism, much less democratic socialism, is not communism.” A CNN story insisted that the three Mamdani backed candidates, including Dariazila Avila Chevalier, a Muslim convert whose organization had tweeted ‘Death to America’ whose bio had read “how communist of you”, had tweeted “seize the means of production” and expressed her interest in Communism, were “democratic socialists”.

A CNN story argued that “the tenets of socialism — much less democratic socialism — are still far removed from the communist ideology that Trump has loudly, and inaccurately, portrayed as a rising threat” and falsely claimed that all the ‘democratic socialists’ just want is to bolster “the social safety net”. USA Today contended that the DSA just represented “a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and society”.

Is any of that actually true? A simple way of settling the question would be to look at who actually runs the DSA’s National Political Committee.

The DSA is filled with internal caucuses like the Socialist Majority Caucus, often presented as more moderate, but which (despite its name) only holds 4 out of the 27 seats on the National Political Committee. By contrast the Marxist Unity Group holds 3 seats, Red Star, a “Revolutionary Marxist-Leninist” party holds 2 seats, Bread and Roses, a “national caucus of Marxist organizers”, holds 3 seats, Springs of Revolution, a Marxist group obsessed with the Jews, has 4 seats, and Groundwork, a “Marxist ecosocialist caucus” has 4 seats. Then there’s David Jenkins, representing the Libertarian Socialist caucus, who stated, “Our goal is communism.”

Self-identified Marxist movements control a majority, 62%, of the DSA’s national leadership arm.

Even the Socialist Majority Caucus, often described as “democratic socialists” and whose leaders are embedded around Zohran Mamdani and which produced Clare Valdez, one of the Democrat congressional nominees in New York City, starts its platform with a Karl Marx quote, calls for a “socialist revolution” using “state power” to replace capitalism. SMC writes about “comrades in Communist Caucus, Bread and Roses, Emerge, Red Star, Marxist Unity Group, and Reform & Revolution”. So much for the claim that the DSA is “far removed” from them.

The radical makeup of the DSA leadership becomes even worse when you consider that both of the two co-chairs of the DSA National Political Committee are Marxists, Megan Romer with Red Star and Ashik Siddique with Groundwork, and Red Star is also a Communist caucus.

Megan Romer’s posts include “Come read Lenin, Ho Chi Minh, Che Guevara”, she hailed Communist Cuba, called America “the biggest empire the world has ever known” and tweeted that, “we do not, in fact, condemn Hamas and why no socialist should.”

Does CNN believe that Lenin, Che and Hamas were “democratic socialists”?

The Red Star caucus states openly that “our primary goal, the goal which informs all of our organizing work, is to abolish capitalism and, ultimately, to achieve communism.”

The Red Star also warns that the only choice for socialists is to be against America or for it, that there “is no such thing as a third camp” and that “to publicly critique a government or movement that stands in opposition to the American government is to do the US State Department’s work for them, from Iran to Palestine.”

The pro-Hamas link that Romer tweeted was a Red Star article that described the PFLP and DFLP, two Arab Socialist terrorist groups, as “our socialist siblings” and endorsed their joint operations with Hamas, arguing that “the Palestinian communists are fighting alongside Hamas against Israel, and that by doing so they’re building support and legitimacy for socialism in Palestine.” The article argued that supporting Hamas would “push them towards a socialist horizon.”

There are other Communist players locally within the New York City DSA’s Citywide Leadership Committee including Emerge, a “multi-tendency Communist caucus” that controls around 10% of the city leadership and draws inspiration from how “Communist parties operated in the Russian, Chinese and Cuban revolutions” to create a “Communism for the 21st century.”

Absolutely none of this is secret or hidden. The DSA and its caucuses are proud of it. They boast of the fact that Marxists control a majority of its leadership and are gaining strength. It’s not the DSA that is covering this up, but the Democrat establishment that the DSA is devouring.

The media has not only failed to report this, but is actively lying about it, while insisting that the DSA consists only of “democratic socialists” who just want to ‘bolster the safety net’.

Even the most cursory look at the DSA’s internal platforms and statements show this isn’t true.

The DSA is not just out to boost the welfare state, its key leading groups actively call for a ‘revolution’, the abolition of free enterprise and the United States of America (as well as Israel) which they define as an evil empire and want to destroy by allying with Iran, Russia and China.

These are the new masters of the Democratic Party. And the Dems, despite their protestations, are not helpless. Significant numbers of Democrats have disavowed AIPAC and support from pro-Israel members of the party. There has been no such organized disavowal of the DSA. If ‘entryism’ were happening from the right, Dems would quickly mobilize to boot candidates, delegates and organizers, demonize them, and deploy its party machinery to keep them out.

Nothing of the sort has been done to stop the DSA takeover of the Democratic Party. Instead the Dem party establishment has taken to repeating the lies that these are ‘democratic socialists’ who might want socialized medicine, but aren’t out to impose Marxism or Communism on the country, who aren’t radical, violent or differ significantly from the Democrats.

Democracy means nothing if it doesn’t mean the ability to choose freely. By lying to their own members about the totalitarian ideology using low-turnout elections like those in New York City to seize control of political offices and the party, Democrats are destroying democracy.

And becoming a totalitarian extremist movement dominated by Marxists and Communists.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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Read my book ‘Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left’ to discover the true origins of the American Left.