Daniel Greenfield

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Anıl Erden's avatar
Anıl Erden
Jul 4

MARXISTS SUPPORT EVIL ISLAMIC JIHADIST GROUPS, EVIL ANTIFA AND EVIL BLM TOO.

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Steve A Abril's avatar
Steve A Abril
Jul 2

Saul Alinsky was Chicago's mob friend to Frank Nitti. In Saul Alinsky's Model (Obama and Hillary were his understudies) you MUST --in "Rules for Radicals" Booklet-- says that, to be successful CONNING the American peoples, you keep changing CHANGE YOUR PARTY LABEL "tactic" to reflect a positive outcome--forget the DONKEY, it became a chameleon: One year it can be ultra-Liberal, then in time PROGRESSIVE, then Socialist, then Social Democrat, then in time Social Communist and if lucky, totalitarian Commie by infecting the Institutions, especially EDUCATION. The Communist professors kicked out of Hitler's country in the 1930s with their "Frankfurt School of Social Research " propaganda landed in USA Ivy League Humanitarian departments to start the brainwashing of students. In short, go with the LABEL from time to time with WHOMEVER you're trying (to Con) to brain-wash, in each particular American State . It worked for the State of Colorado it seems.

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