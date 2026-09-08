“We need your voice,” Abdul El-Sayed told a sex offender who had been sentenced to prison for sexually soliciting what he thought was a 14-year-old girl online and then for “distributing child sexually abusive material and multiple counts of accosting children for immoral purposes.”

The sex offender had reinvented himself as an activist against incarceration and claimed that he had suffered, “I was only allowed to have the type of phone without a browser, and several times had my phone confiscated” and argued that the answer “is to address the root causes of crime… address the real problems… like education, lack of economic opportunity.”

“I hope that you’ll run, and I hope that when you do, you’ll find me out and let me have the opportunity to support,” Abdul El-Sayed endorsed his political activism. “We need your voice, folks who are affected by the experiences that you’ve had uniquely need your voice.”

One of the sex offender’s alleged former victims, said that he had “solicited me as a minor” and that he had “worked with Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed” and together with other politicians made it possible to expunge criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree and “removing rape from 17-24 year old’s permanent record.” The anonymous victim posted that “Abdul helped lead the decarceration movement. He was the president of the non-profit Michigan United.”

Abdul El-Sayed had served as the president of Michigan United aka the Michigan Organizing Project as part of a board with a number of Muslim figures including Aamina Ahmed of AAPI Rising, appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to head Protect Michigan, Senegalese immigrant activist Fatou-Seydi Sarr and Dearborn Magistrate Judge Rula Aoun. One of the organization’s missions was combating ‘mass incarceration’ and it was part of the Michigan Justice Advocacy coalition alongside Safe & Just Michigan where the sex offender worked as a lobbyist and argued for keeping sex offender registries secret and for allowing them to live near schools.

Michigan has one of the largest sex offender lists in the country making the threat worse.

Why was Abdul El-Sayed advocating for a man who had been “distributing child sexually abusive material” and “accosting children” and whose victim has spoken out against El-Sayed?

This was only one of a series of pedophilia scandals and intersections involving El-Sayed.

Earlier in August, Abdul El-Sayed had come under fire for a planned appearance at the Islamic Society of North America, an Islamic group named as an unindicted co-conspirator in a terror funding trial, alongside numerous figures who had called for violence and terrorism, including Imam Tariq Masood who had praised Hitler and describing having “forced his 13-year-old niece into marriage, and advised his followers to do the same with their young female relatives.”

El-Sayed tried to disavow any connection to the imam who had been accused of “pedophilic rhetoric” but a book by yet another Islamic figure with troubling views on child rape was spotted on his bookshelf despite his efforts to prevent coverage of the hateful text from being broadcast.

Abdul El-Sayed had asked documentarians covering his previous campaign to “not get these things in the shot” and, as reported on by the Free Beacon, the book in question was by Bilal Philips, an unindicted co-conspirator in the World Trade Center bombing, who in other writings had ‘advocated that young girls are fit for marriage the moment they begin menstruating.’

“The prophet Muhammad practically outlined the rules regarding marriage prior to puberty, with his practice he clarified what is permissible and that is why we shouldn’t have any issues about an older man marrying a younger woman, which is looked down upon by this society today, but we know that Prophet Muhammad practiced it, it wasn’t abuse or exploitation, it was marriage,” Philips had argued in another book.

In that same book, Bilal Philips also argued that monogamy was “illogical”, “men are polygamous by nature” and the alternative was prostitution, that the Koran allowed men to rape their wives, “a woman is obliged to give herself to her husband and he may not be charged with rape”, and that “Sharia does permit a husband to hit his wife.”

Bilal Philips had complained that the ‘Prophet’ Mohammed “has been accused of being a pedophile due to his marriage to Aisha at the age of 9” and argued that “pedophilia involves adults taking advantage of children by purchasing sexual favors from them” when they “are not seeking marriage but only sex” and that the “age of consent for women set in the West” and has “no actual relationship to the woman’s ability or inability for sexual relations.” By contrast “Islam sets the age of marriage at puberty”. And that having sex with a nine-year-old is completely fine.

Presumably, according to Islamic Sharia law, the 9-year-old can be both raped and beaten.

It is unclear whether Abdul El-Sayed, who is running on his ‘public health experience’ agrees with this, but the pattern of complicity raises troubling questions about his position on the sexual abuse of children. Most political candidates can’t even afford one pedophilia scandal, El-Sayed is up to three scandals which had arrived at the incredible rate of one a week during August.

El-Sayed’s involvement in Michigan United has been downplayed, as has its link to advocacy for sex offenders and his own political support for a sex offender has largely been buried as well. The intersection between the Islamist political candidate and Islamic figures who have normalized pedophilia was reported on by the Free Beacon, but did not go far beyond that.

Advocates for children have long expressed concern of a hidden epidemic of child abuse happening in Islamic enclaves like Dearborn and Hamtramck where Islamic local governments have the ability to suppress complaints and cases. Under Islamic Sharia law, the sexual abuse of children as young as 9 years old might not be considered a crime, and as Abdul El-Sayed and other Islamic figures in the state have argued, Sharia law is fundamental to their way of life.

Where does Abdul El-Sayed draw the line? Is it at pedophilia? If so, why did he advocate for a sex offender and why was he comfortable keeping a text by an Islamic figure who argued for sex with 9-year-old girls on his bookshelf? And if El-Sayed is comfortable with pedophilia, is that an Islamic value that Michigan Democrats are comfortable integrating into their multiculturalism?

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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