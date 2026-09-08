Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Misslexi9162's avatar
Misslexi9162
9h

Oh…it gets worse.

From the Hedaya, the largest book of Sharia law

Marriage:

“…Fourth. When a man has had sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of nine years, and has ruptured the parts, it is unlawful for him to have further connection with her, but she is not released from her ties, if connected with him by marriage or slavery. If no rupture has taken place, the prolibition is not incurred according to the most valid opinion.”

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
9h

none of this will matter to those who think he is going to get them free stuff from the labor of others, the main motivation of progressives...

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