The first known Pakistani Muslim rape grooming gang incident in the UK took place in 1955 and involved Pakistanis in Bradford and a 15-year-old girl. As the latest grooming gang inquiry notes, this took place after the British Nationality Act 1948 enabled mass migration to the UK.

More cases involving girls as young as 11 years old began to pop up in the sixties, often centering around Bradford, with headlines such as “Girl Mauled by Pakistani in Trafalgar Square” (1961) and “Pakistani Indecent Assault on 11 year old in Leicester” (1962) and then on through the years and the decades of Islamic systemic trafficking of underage girls in the UK.

The latest inquiry into the Muslim sex grooming gangs conducted by MP Rupert Lowe estimates 250,000 as a low figure for the number of mostly white English girls assaulted in 149 districts making up nearly 40% of such districts in the UK. in which the perpetrators range from a British Muslim ‘lord’ to police officers, taxi drivers and restaurateurs who helped traffic the victims.

The 70 years of Muslim rape gangs represent not just individual crimes or even gang crimes, but a systemic ‘Rape Jihad’ akin to the systematic Muslim sexual assaults during the Armenian genocide, the mass abductions of women and girls from Europe under the Ottoman Empire, the Hamas sexual assaults of Oct 7, and the sexual assaults on Iranian protesters by ‘police’.

As the report notes, “250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma.”

The 219-page report makes it clear that these attacks were driven by a cultural ‘honour- and shame-based clan code’ among Pakistanis and other Muslims, as well as by “theological and legal aspects of Islam” that demand “enmity towards non-Muslims”, “a system of sex slavery that authorises sexual relations with non-Muslim captives, and a religiously sanctioned social hierarchy that subjugates conquered non-Muslims.” These are the essentials of Islamic life.

“Before they raped me, they would chant, ‘In the name of Allah the most merciful,’” one victim described. In other cases, “perpetrators shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and boasted of racial supremacy.”

Victims of the Muslim rape gangs testified that the perpetrators justified the abuses in Islamic terms. “Many times I was told that the Quran says, ‘If one of your wives disobeys you, beat her. This was often quoted to me before they beat me with their hands. They believed they had a position of religious moral superiority over ‘nonbelievers.’ They believed it was their duty to punish us, as they believed that doing so made them good Muslims.”

This is the same thing that the girls raped by ISIS reported. A 12-year-old Yazidi girl enslaved by ISIS remembers her Muslim rapist telling her that his rape is an act of worship and that by raping her, “he is drawing closer to Allah.” Another told a 15-year-old girl that his rape is a “prayer to Allah.” But ISIS sex slavery has been happening all along across the UK.

Some of the victims in the UK were put through Islamic ‘marriage’ ceremonies in the presence of Imams and received ‘conversion certificates’ from mosques before they were raped.

But this systemic assault on hundreds of thousands of women and girls could not have happened without the complicity of leading Muslim and non-Muslim government officials.

The latest inquiry points the finger at London Mayor Sadiq Khan and even the prime minister, noting that “while Sir Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions, it has been reported that 13,000 suspected rape gang members and paedophiles were let off with warning letters.”

The report mentions Lord Nazir Ahmed who was “convicted in 2022 of multiple child sex offences, including rape of a 13-year-old girl” and noted that “survivors described him as part of the same networks that enabled Rotherham’s grooming gangs” with thousands of victims.

The cover-up of the systemic assaults and trafficking was equally systemic with the media teachers, police officers, social workers and medical professionals choosing to look away from the assaults, from severe genital trauma in little girls, from trafficking hubs in social services settings, from Muslim police officers warning victims and parents not to report the assaults.

One victim who was forcibly converted, forced to learn the Koran and undergo eight forced abortions, tried to report what was happening to the police. “She was interviewed by a Muslim officer who switched off the tape recorder and instructed her to drop her allegations because of ‘lack of evidence.’ She later learned that this officer was imprisoned for child sex offences.”

Some girls who may have been trafficked to Muslim countries are likely lost beyond recovery.

Muslim and allied police officers and social workers reported the girls to the gangs who then committed horrifying abuses to make examples out of them. “One of the worst punishments I ever witnessed involved another girl who was accused of reporting one of the men to the police… I then witnessed an iron being used on the girl’s back while it was hot. I remember seeing severe burns and skin damage to her back. My recollection is that the girl later died. I remember seeing her being strangled afterwards in that room.”

And the cover-up still continues. Even though the report notes that “87% of those convicted in these group-based child sexual exploitation cases bore distinctively Muslim names”, the Starmer government and UK elites continue to deny the Islamic component of the assaults.

The report confirms that “the overwhelming majority of the rape gang networks consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds – predominantly of Pakistani heritage, although smaller groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved.” The assaults were motivated by racial and religious prejudices with the victims taunted about their race and religion. One victim was “mocked for wearing a cross and being told that ‘her Christian faith offered her no protection.’” Not in the UK, it certainly didn’t.

One single racially motivated rape of a Muslim would have set the UK on fire with investigations, trials and huge prison sentences. Yet over 250,000 Muslim rapes of non-Muslims who were told that they were worthless “white trash” or “kuffar” have led to little except more cover-ups.

And there is every reason to believe that the Mohammed Class in the UK is getting away with it.

This isn’t mere crime. This is a systemic ethnic cleansing in which the perpetrators target a racial and religious group by going after its women and girls, and enslave or convert them similar to the ‘Love Jihad’ in India or the abductions of Christian girls by Muslims in Nigeria.

This is genocide.

The earliest reported Pakistani Muslim sexual assault on an English girl took place in 1850. The earliest known Muslim sex grooming gang assault happened in 1955. 70 years later it’s still going on. The Mohammed Class is still raping girls just like these somehow across the UK.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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