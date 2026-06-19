Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Yaaqoub Eliyyahu
Jun 19

When someone tells me there is no "HELL", these evil deeds confirm it!!!

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Rebecca
Jun 19

Yet the Trump/Vance/Witkoff/Kushner "deal maker's" are letting Pakistan play a key role in these "negotiations." I'm completely disgusted after being a staunch Trump supporter since 2015.

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