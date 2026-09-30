Ousman Ceesay, a Muslim migrant from the Gambia, collected a list of gay venues, went to Venture-N, a Tucson gay bar, and killed two people, and the media didn’t mention Islam.

It’s not the first time. Since 2023, Muslim terrorists have targeted gay people every single year.

The Tucson Police Department has said that “this shooting was a targeted attack motivated by hate toward the LGBTQIA+ community,” but carefully avoided mentioning where that hatred was coming from even though just two months ago a Muslim terrorist had rammed a car into the Berlin Pride Parade and last year three Muslim men from Dearborn, Michigan, two of them named Mohammed, had been arrested in a plot to shoot up gay bars in Detroit.

There have been 4 Muslim terror plots against the Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle and Philly Pride parades in just the last 5 years without a single media report connecting the dots.

The Gambia, a 95% Muslim country, is notorious for its particular hatred for gay people.

“We are in a Muslim dominated country and I will not and shall never accept such individuals,” former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh had warned, vowing to “cut off the head” of any gay person and bragging about laws “stricter than those in Iran”. The Islamic Council of Gambia had cheered, “We thank President Jammeh for leading the battle against homosexuality in Africa.”

Gambia was one of the countries placed on President Trump’s restricted travel ban. Unfortunately, gay rights groups chose to fight the ban and invite in more gay bar killers.

Gay rights groups promote the mass migration of Muslims to America despite the fact that Muslims have been vastly overrepresented in the list of violent attacks on gay people. GLAD and the New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project filed briefs opposing efforts to limit travel from Muslim terror states to America. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) opposed the travel ban, claiming that the gay rights group “will continue to stand up against all forms of Islamophobia and call out the danger this travel ban creates for LGBTQ people abroad.”

The lack of a travel ban from Muslim terror states is creating danger for gay people in America.

Two of the three worst mass murders at gay clubs in America, the Pulse Massacre and the Venture-N shooting, were carried out by Muslim believers acting in the name of Islam.

Omar Mateen, the Afghan Muslim terrorist who killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, carried out the largest massacre of gay people in America. While Mateen may not have known he had selected a gay club, he began his manifesto with the words, “in the name of Allah”. And many subsequent Muslim terror plots, including those inspired by the Pulse massacre, deliberately targeted gay people.

In 2014, Musab Mohammed Masmari, a Libyan Muslim immigrant, used gasoline to set fire to the staircase of Neighbours: a gay club in Seattle in order to burn alive those instead. There were 750 people upstairs in the crowded gay bar. Mohammed had reportedly told a man whom he met at a mosque that “homosexuals should be exterminated”. Then he tried to flee to Turkey.

That same year, Ali Muhammad Brown killed two men outside R Place, a gay nightclub in Seattle, “because he believed they were homosexual” as a form of ‘Jihad”. The Muslim terrorist had lured the men through the Grindr app. “My mission is vengeance,” Brown, who was wanted as a sex offender for trying to solicit a minor, warned, calling it his “jihad against Americans.”

The two locations were two blocks apart in the Capitol Hill gay area in Seattle. And yet two Muslim terrorist attacks against two gay bars two blocks apart in the same year were never connected together as part of a larger pattern or reported on as a threat by the media.

“I’m going to place a bomb in a gay club, Wallah,” Amer Al-Haggagi, a Yemeni Muslim living in California, pledged. He was arrested in 2017 for allegedly planning bombings in the Bay Area a month after the Pulse massacre. “I live close to San Francisco. That’s like the gay capital of the world. I’m going to handle them right.”

Even though Al-Haggagi had been sentenced to 15 years in prison, Judge Milan Smith, who had previously cracked down on a coach praying before a high school football game, intervened to cut down the terrorist’s sentence to only 6 years, forcing his premature release from prison.

In 2019, Fabjan Alameti, an Albanian Muslim, was arrested after talking about carrying out an attack against a government building, “gay club,” or Jewish temple. In 2021, Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams, a Muslim convert, urged another Muslim to attack the Seattle Pride Parade. “‘Come on do it with me. Let’s go f____ do the gay pride parade in downtown Seattle.’ It’s one of the biggest pride parades in the United States,” he urged. “If we get a semi-truck, we can drive all the way through the parade.”

The number of Muslim terror plots against gay venues has continued to increase and since 2023, there has not been a single year without a Muslim terror plot targeting gay people.

In 2023, Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman was arrested in a plot to allegedly place bombs in trash cans along the route of the Philadelphia Pride Parade. In 2024, an ISIS chat room discussed an attack against the Chicago Pride Parade. “We will be att@cking the Chicago pride parade with a backpack,” and that same year, Marvin Aneer Jalo, talked about using a bomb drone to attack the Phoenix Pride Parade.

In 2025, Mohmed Ali, Majed Mahmoud and another Dearborn Muslim man were arrested after scouting gay bars in Detroit as possible targets around Halloween. (This Halloween terror plot by three Muslim men should not be confused with the other Halloween terror plot by three other Muslim men that same year to massacre Jews and rape Jewish women in New Jersey.)

And much like liberal Jews, LGBTQ groups are inviting the biggest threat to their people inside.

After the Venture-N shooting, local and national gay rights groups complained about ‘homophobia’ and tried to imply that Republicans were the problem. Ousman Ceesay wasn’t MAGA, he was a Muslim migrant from a Muslim country on Trump’s travel ban list whose former leader hated gay people so much that he bragged about wanting to cut off their heads.

Gay rights groups fought for the rights of Gambian Muslims like Ousman to come to America.

One of the men killed in the Venture-N shooting had been a vocal advocate for Muslim terrorists in Gaza. It didn’t save him from being killed by Muslim terrorists in America. Gay rights groups that advocate for Muslim mass migration to America are ensuring the murder of gay people.

Fighting for the Islamization of America isn’t gay rights: it’s gay suicide.

Daniel Greenfield is a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. This article previously appeared at the Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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