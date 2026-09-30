Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Leslie Friedman's avatar
Leslie Friedman
9h

You couldn't make this stuff up! What is it if not a mental disease such as seen in leftist Jews with Trump Derangement Syndrome?

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Misslexi9162's avatar
Misslexi9162
10h

There are no “stricter” laws dealing with homosexuality than the statutes already present in the Sharia. It’s simply whether or not they are fully enforced.

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