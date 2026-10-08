Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
6h

To me progressivism should be a DSM diagnosis.

1. the inability to get to the core root of a problem.

2. the inability to see the big picture

3. React emotionally not cerebrally (prone to branding)

4. the profound inability to understand unintended consequences or perverse incentives

5. advocacy for the policies that caused the problems they advocate for

6. Incorrect conclusions about everything.

7. Profound inability to understand and learn from history

8. End result of their solutions for inequality is the substitution of the oppression of one group for another’s, ie,a zero sum game.

9. Inability to understand that they themselves will become the victims of what they demand

10. Accuse enemies of that which they themselves do

11. Use freedom and the Constitution to destroy freedom and the constitution

12. maturation arrest at age 7

13. inability to understand that correlation is not always causation

14. Profound Anopia of the above 13 rules

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
6h

the real brain problem is among progressives who have a profound inability to understand the following statement: “One of the first things taught in introductory statistics textbooks is that correlation is not causation. It is also one of the first things forgotten.” ― Thomas Sowell

EVERY SINGLE PERSON WHO CONFUSES CORRELATION AND CAUSATION ENDS UP DYING

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