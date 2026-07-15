Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
3d

These are just the ones who openly say they support Hamas. How many are there that won’t tell a pollster?

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Barbara D. Martin's avatar
Barbara D. Martin
3d

REMOVE all illegal Muslims.

BAN Sharia Law.

BAN the building of new mosques.

LABEL the Cult of Islam a terrorist organization.

STOP using taxpayer dollars to fund their schools and their teachings and ban their texts!

STOP American educational institutes from accepting Muslim funds, teachers, texts.

Ban clothes specifically worn by Muslims: throbes, hijabs, abayas, chadors, niqabs and burqas.

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