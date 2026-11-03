Daniel Greenfield

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Marian Yarus
17h

Yet we still elect politicians who support the presence of these people in our country. What are they not being arrested and deported?

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
17h

The Dem push against ICE is a coup against America.

https://foreignlocal.substack.com/p/ice-and-the-coup-against-america

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