The rash of Somali gang shootings in Minnesota went national after shots were fired outside a homecoming game at a suburban high school sending students and families running for their lives.

The Eden Prairie High School shooting was linked to a rash of other alleged Somali gang shootings in St. Louis Park, Columbia Heights and Burnsville. Only last year, pro-crime DA Mary Moriarty, had falsely claimed that there are no “roving Somali gangs terrorizing people.”

Politicians can and do say anything to buy the support of various groups, including Somalis, who are particularly touchy about their image after being caught committing billions of dollars in fraud on a communal scale, but it’s hard to deny reality when bullets are flying through the air.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher has identified 13 gangs that are Somali linked and has six deputies just specializing in Somali gang violence. Over the summer, Fletcher had dispatched letters to 233 gang members urging them not to get involved in illegal activities.

Even Attorney General Keith X. Ellison, a fellow Muslim, joined in a suit to keep 10 Somali gang members from attending the Minnesota State Fair where a shootout was expected. While most of the names were kept confidential, one last name was Omar, a familiar name to anyone following the exploits of the Somali congresswoman from Minnesota, and Farah and Warsame.

The two gangs who were expected to fight each other at the Minnesota State Fair were the Muddy gang, an affiliate of the Somali Outlaws, and the Ville. The Ville is short for Burnsville and the two gangs had shot at each other last year at the Burnsville High School graduation.

Another area Somali gang is Young Slime Life (YSL) and has also been involved in clashes.

While there are a wide variety of Somali gangs, the worst of them was a Somali female spinoff, the ‘Lady Outlaws’, affiliated loosely with the Somali Outlaws and the rival Somali Mafia, whose members engaged in the sex trafficking of girls as young as twelve years old and moved them around the country. One of the victims who testified in a trial involving some 30 perpetrators, talked about being prostituted when she was in 6th grade and ordered to have sex with men for $40.

But after the latest rash of Somali gang violence went national, Somali political and Islamic leaders lashed out at Sheriff Bob Fletcher for breaking the embargo and discussing their gangs.

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Jamal Osman complained that, “for Sheriff Fletcher to single out one community is not the solution.”

While the state has some American gang members, in addition to the imported Somali gang members, Sheriff Fletcher suggested that there were between 1,000 to 2,000 gang members in the state and that of those around 300 are Somali. That means that Somalis represent somewhere between 1 out of 3 and 1 out of 6 gang members. That’s a stunning number when you consider that Somalis only make up between 1% and 2% of the state population.

Somalis may only be between 1% and 2% of the state, but they’re between 30% to 15% of its gang members. That’s an overrepresentation of between 650% and 2,900%.

That is truly an exceptional overrepresentation.

Somali Muslim leaders have claimed that other communities also have a gang problem, but Somalis, pound for pound, make up a larger percentage of gang members relative to their small numbers than any other group. And not only are Somalis so prominently represented among Minnesota gangs, but they have also dominated fraud convictions and terror convictions.

Somali politicians can claim that their children are violent gang members because they feel marginalized, but that doesn’t explain why prominent members of their community committed billions of dollars in fraud, impossible to have managed without the complicity of more of their community, and have been involved in financing Islamic terrorism abroad and in other crimes.

A brief look at Somalia shows that Somali gangs are not an aberration. Somalia is in many ways a gang society and power is held by clans and deployed through militias that are just bigger gangs. Their country’s government is essentially the biggest gang and we saw that play out during the civil war when American soldiers were tricked into deploying to Somalia to salvage the ruling clan which had falsely claimed ‘genocide’ and ended up being murdered in the streets during the ‘Black Hawk Down’ incident and other Somali gang attacks on American soldiers.

To the Somali warlords and gangs, American soldiers were affiliated with the ‘gang’ of the clans that had ruled their country and to which Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father and the regime belonged to. And, unknowingly, that is what the Somali ‘refugees’ had tricked us into doing in Somalia.

Just like in their own country Somalis in the United States don’t just randomly join gangs, they affiliate with gangs linked to their clans which then engage in larger criminal enterprises like auto parts theft, drug dealing and sex trafficking, that benefit those same clans inside the U.S..

That is why Somali politicians and Islamic leaders demand more government funding to fight the gang lifestyle with more welfare and jobs programs, but don’t report gang crimes to law enforcement and actively obstruct law enforcement investigations and threaten officials.

It’s why there were also reported links between some Somali gangs and Islamic terrorism.

And that’s also why Somali gang members make up such a large percentage of gang members in Minnesota. And not just in Minnesota. Somali gangs across America, Europe and Africa have been reportedly developing links to Al-Shabaab, a Somali Al Qaeda affiliate popular with many Muslims in Minnesota, and even with the Somali affiliate of ISIS.

For example, in Sweden, where Muslim gangs are much more heavily armed and attack each other with heavy firepower, including grenades, Somali gang members were linked to ISIS plots.

While today, Somali gang members shoot at each other with handguns, the next stage would see exchanges of heavy fire by Somali gang members armed with the kind of firepower that militias wield in their own homeland, followed by ISIS plots and a more conventional Somali civil war.

Minnesota politicians insist on covering up this pathway to terrorism and civil war, but the numbers speak for themselves. Somalis are not integrating into the United States. And even in this country they remain divided by clan differences and their gangs are operating on those same clan principles and act as the ‘armed contingent’ of those clans when fighting each other.

How long until the Somali clan gangs stop fighting each other and start fighting us?

This article previously appeared at the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s Front Page Magazine.

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